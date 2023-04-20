An unusual apartment is for sale in Austria. For €459,000 you can buy an apartment with 25 rooms, which is located directly under the roof of the building. Another feature of this offer is that the house was built in 1913.

In the Austrian capital — Vienna, an apartment with 25 rooms is for sale. The ad says that it is a quiet sunny attic with a total area of 802 square meters. From the many windows of this apartment, there is a great view of the city, more precisely, of the roofs of the houses and the mountains in the distance.

The apartment is located directly under the roof of an apartment building that was built in 1913. There are 2 apartments on the floor and one of them has already been sold. The elevator comes almost to the door of these apartments which is quite convenient. The seller repeatedly emphasizes that this is a very sunny and cozy apartment that would be good for parties or complete privacy away from everyone.

The layout of the apartment, as befits an attic, is quite non-standard. From the hallway, you can go straight into the bathroom with a huge shower cabin and access to the balcony. By the way, you can continue to admire the city while taking a shower. Also from the corridor you can get to the bedroom, the living room on the south side of the building, and the toilet. The kitchen in the apartment is combined with the living room and is made as open as possible. A separate room is designed as a pantry, which can easily turn into a laundry room (there is a connection for a washing machine and boiler).

On the second floor, there is a gallery with access to a large terrace, where the future owner can also enjoy views of the city and the river or arrange a noisy party or presentation for his guests. All rooms, as they should be in the attic, have beveled ceilings. There are wooden beams under the ceiling, which may become a highlight of the interior. In general, the apartment has been repaired and is ready to move in. All you have to do is to install furniture and connect the household appliances.