Mozart lived here. A castle with an amazing history will soon go on sale in Austria

Mozart's last abode, a castle located at the foot of the Austrian ski town of Semmering, will be put up for auction . It will begin on December 1, with a starting price of 12 million euros.

This almost thousand-year-old residence, known as Schloss Stuppach, dates back to 1130. The castle covers an impressive 26,909 square feet and sits on 3.7 acres of land. In total, there are a total of 50 rooms.

Among the features and amenities:

Heated tile and stone floors.

Library and home theater.

Terraces/outdoor spaces with panoramic views.

Chapel and dungeon.

Spectacular mountain views.

Having undergone partial renovations in the 15th and 17th centuries, the castle has hosted such notables as Napoleon Bonaparte, Pope Pius VI, and Princess Isabella of Bourbon-Parma.

But perhaps the most remarkable fact is that it was within these walls that Mozart completed his famous Requiem in 1792, a masterpiece that is now considered one of the most valuable manuscripts in the world.

Castles in Austria that you can buy now

Thousand-year-old castle in Klagenfurt (southern Austria)

This historic castle, located in the northern part of Carinthia, Austria, is valued at 2.9 million euros.

The stone walls of the castle, built approximately 1000 years ago, echo the stories of past centuries. The castle is located close to Lake Milstettersee, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Alps and the picturesque lake.

The residence, with 1400 square meters of living space, combines historical charm with modern luxury. There are spacious living rooms and terraces, as well as medieval-style rooms, such as the restaurant on the first floor.

The castle is located in the municipality of Millstatt am See, just 1.5 km from one of Carinthia's best 18-hole golf courses. Swimming and a variety of water sports can be enjoyed on Lake Milstatter See, just 2.5 km away. For those seeking winter adventures, the famous ski resorts of Kaczberg, Mölltaler-Gletscher and Bad Kleinkirchheim are available.

Among other things, the castle also provides practicality: it is a 35-minute drive from Felden and has access to the main infrastructure.

A large 19th-century castle in an Austrian village

This 19th century castle, located on the outskirts of a small village in Austria, was originally built in 1835. A major renovation took place here in 2008. The castle covers an area of 1000 square meters and, as the sellers write, offers comfortable and luxurious accommodation.

The castle has a total of 21 rooms, including 5 bathrooms, 4 fully equipped kitchens, and spacious living areas. A separate residential block on the first floor houses the staff quarters, while the tower on the second floor is equipped with a guest room.

The mezzanine level of the main building houses spacious reception rooms, cozy living rooms, and master bedrooms. A spa on the first floor certainly adds to the charm of the estate.

The residence is surrounded by a 16,000 square meter park with a central lawn and ancient oak trees, creating a picturesque landscape. There is also a private swimming pool and a large pond (130 square meters) filled with fish. Although part of the park belongs to the previous owners, its seamless integration with the current site creates the impression of a vast and cohesive green space.

In addition, a charming wooden garden house of about 100 square meters serves as a place for growing plants and storing garden tools. Moreover, it is fully equipped with all communications.

Accessible by car, the castle offers both privacy and convenience, providing the solitude of the Austrian countryside without sacrificing modern infrastructure.

The price of this castle is €1.99 million.