Indonesia has launched electronic visas. It will speed up the process of entering the country

Indonesia has launched a new service to make it easier for tourists to visit the country. It is an electronic visa on arrival e-VOA, which can be officially used from November 9, i.e. from today.

What is an e-VOA? It is a single entry visa which allows you to stay in Indonesia for no more than 30 days within 3 months.

Who can apply for an e-VOA visa? Citizens from 26 countries — a list of countries can be found here.

You must have one of these motives to enter the country: tourism, government visit, business meeting, purchase of goods or transit. Foreigners with an e-VOA visa can land exclusively at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali.

How to apply for a visa? Online through the system molina.imigrasi.go.id. You can do it before departure or during transit. It is important that every traveler, including children, must have an e-VOA.

The e-VOA costs 500,000 Indonesian rupiah (about $32). You can pay by Mastercard, Visa, or JCB.

Indonesian authorities launch such an initiative in support of the G20 Summit in Bali (to be held from 15 to 16 November 2022). The government expects that foreigners will be more willing to come to the country with such an electronic visa.

Note that citizens from countries that are not listed for e-VOA can obtain this visa on arrival.

Read also:

How to live in Bali without paying taxes for 10 years? Indonesia offers a new visa

The hunt for freelancers. All the details about the Talent Pass License with which you can live and work in Dubai