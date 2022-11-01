The Indonesian authorities have introduced a new visa that allows staying in the country for up to 10 years. This option is suitable for those who have a significant amount of money in their accounts.

The purpose of the new visa is to attract wealthy foreigners to the country (especially to its capital, Bali). Their prolonged stay in the country should give some «boost» to the economy after the pandemic.

Which amount are we talking about? You must have at least 2 billion rupees or $130,000 in your bank accounts.

It is important that this visa, despite its duration, will be considered a tourist visa — which means that you will not have to pay any taxes. It will be possible to obtain such a visa from December 25, 2022.