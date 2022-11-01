How to live in Bali without paying taxes for 10 years? Indonesia offers a new visa
The Indonesian authorities a new visa that allows staying in the country for up to 10 years. This option is suitable for those who have a significant amount of money in their accounts.
The purpose of the new visa is to attract wealthy foreigners to the country (especially to its capital, Bali). Their prolonged stay in the country should give some «boost» to the economy after the pandemic.
Which amount are we talking about? You must have at least 2 billion rupees or $130,000 in your bank accounts.
It is important that this visa, despite its duration, will be considered a tourist visa — which means that you will not have to pay any taxes. It will be possible to obtain such a visa from December 25, 2022.
If you do not have that kind of money, do not despair. First, most people arriving in Indonesia get a visa that is valid for 90 days; second, the Indonesian government may soon approve a with which you can stay in the country without paying taxes for up to five years. If this happens, the Indonesian visa will become one of the world’s longest visas for remote workers.
