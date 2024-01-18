Our competitors are all falling behind! Realting.com—the #1 platform for international real estate

REALTING is the most visited platform specialized in the field of foreign real estate. We are ahead of all our known competitors in terms of the number of platform visitors which is more than 1 million users as for December 2023.

Similarweb statistics can tell more about the success of our platform:

Top 5 countries where our visitors come from:

Ukraine

Germany

USA

Poland

Great Britain

Right now, Realting.com has 265,306 properties listed in 81 countries; 796 agencies and 333 developers cooperate with us. We emphasize that we work only with qualified real estate agencies and brokers from different countries.

The most active countries on the REALTING platform

At the moment, buyers are most interested in the following countries:

Montenegro

13 340 properties

66 companies

On Realting.com you can choose from 13,380 properties in Montenegro , a country with affordable housing prices and a European lifestyle. Read about how the primary housing market in Montenegro developed in the latest REALTING analytics.

Poland

3485 properties

30 companies

There are currently 3,050 properties listed on our platform in Poland, a country where demand for housing has never been higher. What happened from 2013 to 2023 with supply and demand, as well as with housing prices in Poland read in the latest REALTING analytics .

Latvia

4868 properties

13 companies

At the time of publication of this article, we listed 4,054 real estate properties in Lithuania . Read about how the housing and land market in Lithuania has developed and what influences it in the analytics from REALTING.

Finland

1333 properties

3 companies

Buying an apartment or house in Finland is easy if you go to Realting.com, we actively cooperate with players in the Finnish real estate market and post current advertisements.

Greece

15 861 properties

35 companies

The Greek market is one of the most promising at the moment. In 2023 alone, investments in Greek real estate exceeded 1 billion euros. Choose your apartment in Greece from a variety of properties available on our platform.

Georgia

4230 properties

52 companies

Prices for both purchasing housing in Georgia and renting it have increased significantly in recent years. This is especially true for Tbilisi and Batumi. In 2023, the rental yield of housing in this country also increased up to 12%.

Thailand

4809 properties

28 companies

Thailand is still a very promising market, in which immigrants from the CIS countries, the USA, Australia and China are most actively investing. The entry threshold for investors is still quite high — the cost of real estate starts from about $100,000. Go to the Realting.com catalog and choose from more than 5 thousand properties in Thailand .

Turkey

34 601 properties

140 companies

Turkey is the absolute leader in terms of the number of properties posted on our platform. As we remember, 2022 was a record year in terms of the real estate market for this country, but now everything is not so clear. REALTING analyzed how the Turkish real estate market has developed over the past decade.

UAE

5904 properties

41 companies

The United Arab Emirates continues to attract investors from all over the world due to its high profitability, lack of corruption and economic stability. We currently have 4,823 properties in the UAE listed on our platform.

Among all the destinations, Dubai, of course, stands out. How the real estate market of this city developed over the decade read in our large analytical material.

Advertisement on Realting.com

So, let's summarize. Thanks to REALTING you can:

List your properties and thus sell or rent them out faster.

Buy and rent real estate in more than 80 countries using our convenient catalog.

Taking advantage of the affiliate system which is available to users registered on the platform.

Read expert articles and interviews with representatives of the global real estate market, as well as analytical materials.