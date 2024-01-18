Our competitors are all falling behind! Realting.com—the #1 platform for international real estate
REALTING is the most visited platform specialized in the field of foreign real estate. We are ahead of all our known competitors in terms of the number of platform visitors which is more than 1 million users as for December 2023.
Similarweb statistics can tell more about the success of our platform:
Top 5 countries where our visitors come from:
- Ukraine
- Germany
- USA
- Poland
- Great Britain
Right now, Realting.com has 265,306 properties listed in 81 countries; 796 agencies and 333 developers cooperate with us. We emphasize that we work only with qualified real estate agencies and brokers from different countries.
The most active countries on the REALTING platform
At the moment, buyers are most interested in the following countries:
Montenegro
- 13 340 properties
- 66 companies
On Realting.com you can choose from 13,380 , a country with affordable housing prices and a European lifestyle. Read about in the latest REALTING analytics.
Poland
- 3485 properties
- 30 companies
There are currently 3,050 properties listed on our platform in Poland, a country where demand for housing has never been higher. What happened from 2013 to 2023 with supply and demand, as well as with housing prices in Poland read in the .
Latvia
- 4868 properties
- 13 companies
At the time of publication of this article, we listed 4,054 . Read about how and what influences it in the analytics from REALTING.
Finland
- 1333 properties
- 3 companies
is easy if you go to Realting.com, we actively cooperate with players in the Finnish real estate market and post current advertisements.
Greece
- 15 861 properties
- 35 companies
The Greek market is one of the most promising at the moment. In 2023 alone, investments in Greek real estate exceeded 1 billion euros. from a variety of properties available on our platform.
Georgia
- 4230 properties
- 52 companies
Prices for both and renting it have increased significantly in recent years. This is especially true for Tbilisi and Batumi. In 2023, the rental yield of housing in this country also increased up to 12%.
Thailand
- 4809 properties
- 28 companies
Thailand is still a very promising market, in which immigrants from the CIS countries, the USA, Australia and China are most actively investing. The entry threshold for investors is still quite high — the cost of real estate starts from about $100,000. Go to the Realting.com catalog and choose from more than 5 thousand .
Turkey
- 34 601 properties
- 140 companies
Turkey is the absolute leader in terms of the number of properties posted on our platform. As we remember, 2022 was a record year in terms of the real estate market for this country, but now everything is not so clear. REALTING analyzed over the past decade.
UAE
- 5904 properties
- 41 companies
The United Arab Emirates continues to attract investors from all over the world due to its high profitability, lack of corruption and economic stability. We currently have 4,823 listed on our platform.
Among all the destinations, Dubai, of course, stands out. How the real estate market of this city developed over the decade read in our large analytical material.
Advertisement on Realting.com
So, let's summarize. Thanks to REALTING you can:
- List your properties and thus sell or rent them out faster.
- Buy and rent real estate in more than 80 countries using our convenient catalog.
- Taking advantage of the affiliate system which is available to users registered on the platform.
- Read expert articles and interviews with representatives of the global real estate market, as well as analytical materials.
We offer a variety of advertising opportunities, from lead generation to advertising article writing. Read the details in .
Author
I am responsible for editorial work. I write expert interviews and guides.