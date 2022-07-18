Green valleys, mountains, the romance of breathtaking sunsets — all this will be available to future owners of these two villas in Switzerland. The editors of Realting.com were unable to choose a favorite among the paradises in this review, so we invite you to do so. Try it, the adventure promises to be interesting.

A graceful Liberty-style villa

Let’s start with a place that breathes of grandeur. The villa is located in Ticino, the southernmost canton in Switzerland. The climate here, by the way, is a boon for tourism.

So this is the villa from 1914, after a complete restoration. The villa is in the style of Liberty. Looking at the photos, you can see that this style sought to turn ordinary household items into works of art. It is known that the architecture of «Liberty» was closer to the Baroque style, with its luxurious ornamentation both inside and outside. In the outlines of our object, it is also difficult not to notice this trend.

Now let’s estimate the scale of the property. The size of the villa is 483 m², which includes living quarters, terrace, patio, and parking. The total land area is 1,000 m².

It’s time to take a closer look at the villa’s contents. On the ground floor you meet a large hall with the original mosaic on the floor, a huge living-dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. From the kitchen you have direct access to the terrace with swimming pool, barbecue area, outdoor shower and storage room for garden tools.

The first floor consists of a large bedroom with a walk-in closet and two bathrooms. Each room has access to a large terrace (plus there is also a covered winter terrace).

And here’s what’s on the second floor: living room, kitchen, large roof terrace and small covered terrace, two bedrooms and as many bathrooms. As they write in the ad, this entire floor can be used as a separate area for guests.

As you ascend to the third floor, get ready for breathtaking views of your surroundings. Here is a small room with direct access to the observation tower. It’s especially beautiful when the fireworks are going off.

By the way, the higher the floor, the better the view of Lake Maggiore. This is the largest lake in the south of Switzerland. And it is also mentioned in Ernest Hemingway’s famous novel «A Farewell to Arms»: there the main character and his beloved must swim across the lake to escape from the Italian carabinieri.

As for the basement, there’s an equipped gym, a large game room, and even an 8,000-bottle wine cellar. By the way, quite a lot of wine is produced in this warm southern state.

The price of this luxury property is €6,900,000. As stated in the ad, a bargain is acceptable.

Spacious villa with picturesque views

Villa 8 bedrooms Lugano, Switzerland €10,00M 9 bath 887 m²

This option looks more secular and bohemian, as if looking at fabulous photos from Pinterest. The villa is located in sunny Lugano, the largest city in the canton of Ticino. This place is famous as an ideal place for sunbathing in the summer and hiking all year round.

Built in the 50s, the villa was refurbished in 2000 with high quality finishes. The space here is incredible, with 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a total area of 887 m². As stated in the listing, the bright interiors include a living room with fireplace and separate dining area, lots of built-in closets, and a wine cellar.

Several other rooms complete the picture: a recreation room, home theater, large walk-in closet, storage, and laundry room. All bedrooms and the living room have access to the beautiful garden. The outdoor area has a swimming pool with a spacious house underneath (with changing room, bathroom, and barbecue area). The property also includes 10 covered and 6 uncovered parking spaces.

As for the surroundings: the nearby hill offers a panoramic view of Lake Lugano, and you can see the mountains of San Salvatore and Monte Bre right from the windows. It is no secret that the spectacular views of this region were a source of inspiration for the famous writer Hermann Hesse. So you are likely to be in awe when you encounter these places.

It is spacious place costs €10,000,000.