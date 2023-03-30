An entire village is for sale in Italy. How much is it worth?

In Italy, there is for sale an ancient village built in 1600. The village is located near the town of Barberino di Mugello, and Siena and Florence are only a few kilometers away.

The small village, which can be characterized as a large residential complex, is built entirely of stone and well-restored. The property consists of several houses and other structures with a total area of 820 square meters; in addition, there is an interior area of about 4000 square meters and 14 hectares of agricultural land.

Each house has a spacious living room with a fireplace, 3–4 bedrooms, 2–4 bathrooms, a kitchen, and utility rooms; in one of the houses, there is an old watchtower. The original charm of the buildings with their Tuscan characteristics has been preserved, as exemplified by the terracotta floors alternating with carpeting, the exposed beams, and the antique wood in the furniture.

Among the outbuildings in the village are a large wine cellar, a garage, a tool shed, a technical room with laundry, and a small chapel.

The site also includes a 4,000-square-meter garden, a large panoramic swimming pool with changing rooms and toilets, a tennis court (in need of renovation), and a bocce court (an accuracy sport with balls that is similar to bowling and pétanque—ed.).

The 14 hectares of farmland are planted with 250 olive trees, suitable for extra virgin oil production.

It is possible to become the owner of this village in Italy for $1,081,600.

The source of photo: JamesEdition