Back in July, the Turkish government passed a decree closing certain areas of Turkey to foreigners. More precisely, it refers to the impossibility of obtaining a primary residence permit in closed areas. However, even after that, those wishing to buy a flat in Turkey have not decreased — the demand for Turkish real estate continues to grow. In the database REALTING there are thousands of flats in different parts of this sunny country, but now we have made a selection of those where it is still possible to register (and therefore obtain a residence permit).

July 2022 has divided the Turkish real estate market into «before» and «after». There are now 1,169 districts in the country (these are most often very popular seaside areas) where a foreigner cannot register, and thus cannot obtain a primary residence permit. And this applies not only to rented, but also their own real estate. In other words, you can still buy a flat in Alanya or Antalya in any district, but you can not register there for the first time. The only option is to look for a tenant after the purchase who has already had a residence permit issued in the area.

It is important that this innovation does not apply to foreigners who have already had a residence permit (or applied for one) before 1 July 2022.

Of course, these innovations affected the real estate market. However, the demand for accommodation by the sea didn’t decrease. More details on this decree and its consequences read in this article. We prepared the selection of flats in Turkey, where it’s still possible to obtain a primary residence permit.

2 room apartment with parking, with elevator Alanya, Turkey €71,500 2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3 Floor

In the Payallar area, a 1+1 flat with a total area of 60 sq.m. is for sale. The housing is situated on the third floor of the building completed in 2014. The flat includes a living room combined with a kitchen, one bedroom, one bathroom, an entrance hall and a balcony.

«You can move in immediately and start the procedure of issuing a residence permit», — the advert states. Nonetheless, it’s not as perfect as it may seem: even though the flat is equipped with kitchen appliances, an air-conditioner and panoramic windows, there is no furniture or other household devices.

Among the advantages of this option are a backyard pool, a shared terrace and the view of Taurus mountains from the windows. If you have a look at the map, you will find out that the coast is within walking distance. The Alanya centre is only 14 kilometres away, and you can easily reach it by your own car or public transport. All the necessary urban and tourist infrastructure you will find in the neighbouring district of Konaklı. From the West, the region adjoins the Türkler region where you can take a peaceful walk in summer heat thanks to abundance of coniferous forests.

In Karakokali, a residential complex consisting of several low-rise houses and its own well-maintained territory has recently been built. The complex has a swimming pool, sauna and car parking. The security of the complex is monitored by a concierge and a video surveillance system.

There is a one-bedroom flat with a total area of 48 sq. m. available for sale. The flat has a living room with an open plan kitchen, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with toilet and 1 balcony. The flat is finished with high-quality modern materials. Bathrooms are equipped with showers and modern plumbing. Hot water is provided by an electric water heater. The flat is fully furnished.

The house is located 2000 metres away from the sea. According to the seller, the house is located in «"an almost inseparable part of the centre of Alanya. It is a prestigious area that harmoniously intertwines rich nature and diverse infrastructure. There are public schools, kindergartens as well as prestigious private colleges, hypermarkets and chain shops, restaurants, parks, equestrian clubs, and a modern city hospital. All this, combined with the stylish, original new buildings, make the area a great option for a profitable investment as well as a comfortable place to live.

A spacious flat with total area of 180 sq.m. is on sale in Gazipasa area, which becomes more and more popular. It is a three-bedroom apartment with a kitchen combined with a living room, two bathrooms and a balcony. The apartment has fine finishing, installed kitchen set, and equipped bathroom. There is no other furniture, that is why a future owner will have to take care of furnishing himself.

This accommodation is located on the first floor of the building. According to the owner, the complex is 2,5 kilometres away from the beaches of the Mediterranean, and it is within walking distance from Gazipasa centre. Here is all the necessary urban and tourist infrastructure. Later, as long as the district develops, more and more schools, kindergartens and shops will be built here.

There is a truly good option in Alanya: a three-room apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. in a residential complex built in 2004. The complex is situated in a sufficient, cosy district with all the necessary urban and tourist facilities. Here you will find plenty of entertainment and attractions, as well as supermarkets, boutiques, restaurants, a promenade, a seaport for night walks, bars, parties and nightclubs. The sea is approximately 2 kilometres away.

The layout includes a living room combined with a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a balcony. The flat has a high-quality modern finishing. The bathroom is equipped with a shower cabin and modern plumbing. Hot water is provided by electrical heater. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the flat is on sale with no furniture.

