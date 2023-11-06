  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex

Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex

Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€379,600
About the complex

The spacious 3-bedroom apartment is a perfect choice for families or anyone who needs plenty of space.

This beautiful apartment boasts a huge terrace with breathtaking sea and city views. With a total area of 146 square meters, this apartment offers ample space for comfortable living. It also features 2 bathrooms. The apartment is located on the highest floor, providing ultimate privacy and panoramic views. 

For your convenience, we offer an option to buy a parking place for 17 000 euro, ensuring your vehicle is secure and easily accessible.

The complex is located in a prime location in Budva, close to many local amenities including shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

If you’re looking for other options, we also have other apartments available for sale in the complex, including 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom units. 

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Buljarica, Montenegro

