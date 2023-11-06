  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva

Two-bedroom apartment on the 7th floor in the center of Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
€340,000
;
7 1
About the complex

The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a beautifully designed building. With a spacious 89 m2 area, this apartment boasts breathtaking views of the city, mountains, and sea from its private terrace.

The complex is situated in the city center, within close proximity to a range of amenities including supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and shopping centers. And for those who love the beach, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s only 100 meters away from the facility.

Completed interior decoration and furniture are included in the price of the apartment. And with the property only 350 meters from Slovenska Beach in central Budva, you’ll be able to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area from the higher floors of our elegant apartments.

For those looking to explore, the TQ Plaza shopping center is only steps away, while the historic Budva Old Town is a mere 801 meters from our apartment complex. Each apartment is decorated in light colors and air-conditioned for your comfort. You’ll find a fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bidet, and hairdryer. 

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience luxury living in the heart of Budva. Book your stay with us today!

Budva, Montenegro

