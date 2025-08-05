Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Qormi
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Qormi, Malta

сommercial property
29
Investment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful Palazzino having undergone extensive restoration by the current owners to preser…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Magnificent 340 year old, 3 story townhouse in Qormi village core. 17 rooms, central courtya…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Qormi (San Gorg Area) - One of a kind Grand Palazzo full of affresci, located in the heart o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A One-of-a-Kind 15th-Century Palazzo in Qormi A Rare Piece of Maltese Heritage Set in the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go