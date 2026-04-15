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Warehouses for sale in Qormi, Malta

сommercial properties
40
investment properties
4
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6 properties total found
Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
A massive warehouse measuring approximately 3000sqms in a prime location in Qormi
Price on request
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
A warehouse in Handaq
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
Bathrooms count 4
Commercial Site in a very good location - Central Business District, W60xL60 Comprises of …
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
Commercial Premises/Warehouse (460 sqm) located in Handaq Industrial Zone. Corner Property, …
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
Handaq New corner warehouses located in quiet industrial area for sale. -Approximately 950s…
Price on request
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
A spacious industrial warehouse situated in the sought-after Hal Qormi Industrial Area. The …
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