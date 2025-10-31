Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Saint Paul's Bay
39
Mosta
36
Swieqi
35
Naxxar
18
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 5/2
Qawra – Duplex Penthouse for Sale | Spacious and modern property featuring 2 bedrooms with t…
$448,408
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 7/1
Brand-New Penthouse with Breathtaking Sea Views 🌊 Welcome to this stunning 7th-floor pent…
$697,595
