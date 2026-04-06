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Bungalows for sale in Naxxar, Malta

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5 properties total found
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A Truly One-of-a-Kind, Fully Furnished Designer Bungalow in One of Maltas Most Prestigious V…
Price on request
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A 1,100sqm fully detached bungalow with breath-taking sea views in this much sought after ar…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
$2,19M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Highly finished Bungalow set on over a tumolo with large pool and mature garden enjoying sea…
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
San Pawl Tat-Targa, Naxxar -  An outstanding modern 4 bedroom fully detached bungalow enjoyi…
Price on request
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