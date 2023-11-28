Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Saint Paul's Bay
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

2 properties total found
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
€1,99M
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
€1,55M
