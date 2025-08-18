Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Sea view

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Northern Region, Malta

Naxxar
4
Saint Paul's Bay
4
3 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxurious bungalow in the prestigious Santa Maria Estate, Mellieha, sits on an expansiv…
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in close proximity to the stunning Qawra seafront, this exquisite detached bungalow…
$1,94M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
$1,70M
