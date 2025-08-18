Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Central Region, Malta

Birkirkara
3
Attard
10
San Ġwann
6
Ta Xbiex
3
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Highly Finished, Fully detached villa on a very quiet street. Sold mostly furnished, proeprt…
$1,62M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
$1,37M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
