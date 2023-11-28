Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Rokiskis

Residential properties for sale in Rokiskis, Lithuania

4 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
€75,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
The impressive homestead for sale in 2016 won 2nd place in Rokkis district. the most beautif…
€350,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
Two rooms for sale 50.55 sq. M. m apartment with cellar Panevas in the Rocky ADVANTAGE: • P…
€32,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
€249,000
