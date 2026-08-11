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Residential properties for sale in Kupiskis, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with 4 ares of land plot Ugniagesi Street, Kupiškis. There is sauna, gara…
$66,961
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House in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
4-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE IN KUPISKY! Built in 1974, quiet environment and perfect infrastructu…
$81,276
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