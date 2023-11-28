Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kupiskis, Lithuania

House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
€19,000
House with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€25,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
€23,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
A COUNTRY CENTER FOR SALE IS A ROLLING HOUSE WHICH IS RIGHT FOR LIFE OR COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIE…
€25,900
