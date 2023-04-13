Russia
106 properties total found
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
2 500 m²
€ 1,995
For sale plot of 25 acres in a picturesque place. Suitable for building a house or cottage. …
Plot of land
Arhipiha, Russia
3 000 m²
€ 22,723
Very good site. I will sell a plot of 30 acres in the village of Archirih, Gorodetsky distri…
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
500 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 44,338
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 20,506
In a beautiful picturesque place, on the shores of the Gorky Sea, on the territory of the Un…
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
2 400 m²
€ 41,012
In a beautiful picturesque place, on the shores of the Gorky Sea, on the territory of the Un…
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
700 m²
€ 16,627
Land for sale 765 sq.m in d. Falino-Pestovo. To the shore of the Gorky Sea 100 meters…
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 16,627
Land for sale in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, etc. Small Elnya with a tota…
Plot of land
Fundrikovo, Russia
600 m²
€ 2,217
On sale land 6 acres in d. Fundrikovo Semenovsky district of Nizhny Novgorod region. The vil…
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 5,542
I will sell a flat plot in the village of Berezovka, Bogorodsky district. Neighboring houses…
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 4,988
Land for sale in the village of Markovo, Borsky direction. Nearby residential buildings. Ele…
Plot of land
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 156,291
Land for sale - 10 acres. IZHS. Smooth. Clean sale. One adult owner. In 2024, gas and all ce…
Plot of land
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 600 m²
€ 16,627
For your attention, on sale is a land plot of 16 acres with a house of reliable construction…
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
100 m²
€ 29,374
On sale is a land plot located in Prioksky district of. N. Novgorod in size 1, 5 acres. Grea…
Plot of land
Bor, Russia
500 m²
€ 3,325
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
500 m²
€ 11,084
Garden plot for sale in SNT Fakel, Larin St. The plot is owned, the frame house is located, …
Plot of land
Mihalchikovo, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 12,193
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
3 500 m²
€ 554,222
A unique plot of 35 acres for sale in the Pechery settlement, to the left of the Pechersky M…
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,318
On sale land plot personnel number 52: 24: 0020702: 612. An excellent location for building …
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
300 m²
€ 57,639
We pay attention to the plot in the sleeping area of the city. Land category: estate …
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
700 m²
€ 77,591
Land for sale of the correct rectangular shape with an area of 7 acres in the area of ul. Va…
Plot of land
Holyazinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,429
Land for sale - 10 acres.It has many garden trees, a wooden house with a brick extension.T…
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 4,988
Plot, 14.1 hundred Electricity and gas according to state. The program has already been carr…
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,868
Plot, 14.1 hundred. With a tape ( concrete ) reinforced foundation 77 with a jumper, width 6…
Plot of land
Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 800 m²
€ 17,181
We offer for sale land 14, located in the center of KP Seven Lakes measuring 18 acres. The v…
Plot of land
Kislovskiy selsovet, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 8,868
Selling! Nizhny Novgorod region, Lyskovsky district, with Okinino. The plot is of the corr…
Plot of land
Hvoschevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,439
Smooth section. Good neighbors. A house is registered on the student. Suitable for all types…
Plot of land
Kalininskiy selsovet, Russia
1 100 000 m²
€ 16,627
Located in the Pavlovsky district, 100 meters south of the town of Bolshaya Martovo, 11 hect…
Plot of land
Shaldezh, Russia
12 119 m²
€ 21,692
I propose to buy land for agricultural purposes 121 hectares of SEC "Labor "
Plot of land
Vyazovka, Russia
600 m²
€ 6,640
It is proposed to build a plot of land in the village of Vyazovka in the Kstovsky - ul distr…
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,217
There is light on the 300 m highway, no gas on the highway, there are regular buses, 500 m p…
1
2
3
4
Search using the map