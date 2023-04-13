Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

106 properties total found
Plot of landin gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
2 500 m²
€ 1,995
For sale plot of 25 acres in a picturesque place. Suitable for building a house or cottage. …
Plot of landin Arhipiha, Russia
Plot of land
Arhipiha, Russia
3 000 m²
€ 22,723
Very good site. I will sell a plot of 30 acres in the village of Archirih, Gorodetsky distri…
Plot of landin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
500 m² Number of floors 1
€ 44,338
Plot of landin Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 20,506
In a beautiful picturesque place, on the shores of the Gorky Sea, on the territory of the Un…
Plot of landin Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
2 400 m²
€ 41,012
In a beautiful picturesque place, on the shores of the Gorky Sea, on the territory of the Un…
Plot of landin Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
700 m²
€ 16,627
Land for sale 765 sq.m in d. Falino-Pestovo.   To the shore of the Gorky Sea 100 meters…
Plot of landin Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 16,627
Land for sale in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, etc. Small Elnya with a tota…
Plot of landin Fundrikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Fundrikovo, Russia
600 m²
€ 2,217
On sale land 6 acres in d. Fundrikovo Semenovsky district of Nizhny Novgorod region. The vil…
Plot of landin Berezovka, Russia
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 5,542
I will sell a flat plot in the village of Berezovka, Bogorodsky district. Neighboring houses…
Plot of landin gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 4,988
Land for sale in the village of Markovo, Borsky direction. Nearby residential buildings. Ele…
Plot of landin Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 156,291
Land for sale - 10 acres. IZHS. Smooth. Clean sale. One adult owner. In 2024, gas and all ce…
Plot of landin Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 600 m²
€ 16,627
For your attention, on sale is a land plot of 16 acres with a house of reliable construction…
Plot of landin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
100 m²
€ 29,374
On sale is a land plot located in Prioksky district of. N. Novgorod in size 1, 5 acres. Grea…
Plot of landin Bor, Russia
Plot of land
Bor, Russia
500 m²
€ 3,325
Plot of landin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
500 m²
€ 11,084
Garden plot for sale in SNT Fakel, Larin St. The plot is owned, the frame house is located, …
Plot of landin Mihalchikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Mihalchikovo, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 12,193
Plot of landin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
3 500 m²
€ 554,222
A unique plot of 35 acres for sale in the Pechery settlement, to the left of the Pechersky M…
Plot of landin Berezovka, Russia
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,318
On sale land plot personnel number 52: 24: 0020702: 612. An excellent location for building …
Plot of landin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
300 m²
€ 57,639
We pay attention to the plot in the sleeping area of the city.   Land category: estate …
Plot of landin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
700 m²
€ 77,591
Land for sale of the correct rectangular shape with an area of 7 acres in the area of ul. Va…
Plot of landin Holyazinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Holyazinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,429
  Land for sale - 10 acres.It has many garden trees, a wooden house with a brick extension.T…
Plot of landin Afanasevo, Russia
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 4,988
Plot, 14.1 hundred Electricity and gas according to state. The program has already been carr…
Plot of landin Afanasevo, Russia
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,868
Plot, 14.1 hundred. With a tape ( concrete ) reinforced foundation 77 with a jumper, width 6…
Plot of landin Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 800 m²
€ 17,181
We offer for sale land 14, located in the center of KP Seven Lakes measuring 18 acres. The v…
Plot of landin Kislovskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kislovskiy selsovet, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 8,868
Selling!   Nizhny Novgorod region, Lyskovsky district, with Okinino. The plot is of the corr…
Plot of landin Hvoschevskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Hvoschevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,439
Smooth section. Good neighbors. A house is registered on the student. Suitable for all types…
Plot of landin Kalininskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kalininskiy selsovet, Russia
1 100 000 m²
€ 16,627
Located in the Pavlovsky district, 100 meters south of the town of Bolshaya Martovo, 11 hect…
Plot of landin Shaldezh, Russia
Plot of land
Shaldezh, Russia
12 119 m²
€ 21,692
I propose to buy land for agricultural purposes 121 hectares of SEC "Labor "
Plot of landin Vyazovka, Russia
Plot of land
Vyazovka, Russia
600 m²
€ 6,640
It is proposed to build a plot of land in the village of Vyazovka in the Kstovsky - ul distr…
Plot of landin Elhovka, Russia
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,217
There is light on the 300 m highway, no gas on the highway, there are regular buses, 500 m p…
