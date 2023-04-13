Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District

Lands for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

196 properties total found
Plot of landin Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 29,928
Plot of landin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Plot of land
Saint Petersburg, Russia
€ 570,849
Art. 40104563 Dear customer. Plot for construction. Public Business Development Area: "D…
Plot of landin Uschevicy, Russia
Plot of land
Uschevicy, Russia
€ 7,205
Plot of landin Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 12,858
Plot of landin Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 52,961
Plot of landin Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,321
Plot of landin Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 127,471
Plot of landin Ladoga, Russia
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 26,603
Art. 45949967. KP Lyubimovo, a section of even shape, GAZ, WODA, ELECTRICITY were brought to…
Plot of landin Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 354,702
Plot of landin Leninskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Leninskoe, Russia
€ 160,724
Plot of landin Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,431
For sale plot in direct sale. Leningrad region, Gatchinsky district, p.t. Enthusiast, Mikhai…
Plot of landin Nivenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Nivenskoe, Russia
€ 14,410
Land for sale 12 acres ( width 30 to 40 ) in p. Nivenskoye with zero cycle - 10 by 10 plate …
Plot of landin Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 160,724
Art. 39557663 Just a few kilometers from. Gatchina, on the first line of the Leningrad high…
Plot of landin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Plot of land
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
€ 221,689
Art. 39950005 It is proposed for sale a land plot of 19.5 acres near the railway station of…
Plot of landin Vartemyagi, Russia
Plot of land
Vartemyagi, Russia
€ 43,784
10 km. from St. Petersburg on the Novopriozerskaya highway and on the old-priozers track you…
Plot of landin Fornosovo, Russia
Plot of land
Fornosovo, Russia
€ 14,410
Offered for sale plot of 12 hundred. for people who prefer silence, fresh air, forest, life …
Plot of landin Vartemyagi, Russia
Plot of land
Vartemyagi, Russia
€ 260,484
Plot of landin Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 23,277
Art. 28631303 Cottage village « Rodnik » is located in the Gatchinsky district of the Lenin…
Plot of landin Sosnovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Sosnovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 133,013
Art. 38929116 Land for sale 2.4 hectares. Category: agricultural land. Allowed use: for agr…
Plot of landin Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 13,301
I will sell two excellent adjacent land plots of IZhS in the village of Lagonovo . The surve…
Plot of landin Gatchina, Russia
Plot of land
Gatchina, Russia
€ 27,711
Plot of landin Kudrovo, Russia
Plot of land
Kudrovo, Russia
€ 221,689
Art. 38672235 It is offered for sale a land plot in the Vsevolozhsk district, Zanevsk city …
Plot of landin Rybnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Rybnoe, Russia
€ 9,643
Village Fish Guryevsky district. Located 3 km from Kaliningrad along Emelyanov Street. Cadas…
Plot of landin Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 131,905
Art. 38470035 It is offered for sale a beautiful plot on the shores of Lake Sukhodol, the…
Plot of landin Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,542
Land for sale 15 acres of yogs in the village of Lisino, a second-plan section, a straight-s…
Plot of landin Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 121,929
Art. 38360095 The delightful beauty of the nature of the Karelian Isthmus does not leave an…
Plot of landin Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 21,077
Plot of landin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Plot of land
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
€ 354,702
Art. 37377908 It is proposed for sale a land plot of 38.8 acres near the railway station of…
Plot of landin Posyolok Imeni Morozova, Russia
Plot of land
Posyolok Imeni Morozova, Russia
€ 553,114
Plot of landin Kuznechninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Kuznechninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 133,013
