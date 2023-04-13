Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Lands for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
196 properties total found
Plot of land
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 29,928
Plot of land
Saint Petersburg, Russia
€ 570,849
Art. 40104563 Dear customer. Plot for construction. Public Business Development Area: "D…
Plot of land
Uschevicy, Russia
€ 7,205
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 12,858
Plot of land
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 52,961
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,321
Plot of land
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 127,471
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 26,603
Art. 45949967. KP Lyubimovo, a section of even shape, GAZ, WODA, ELECTRICITY were brought to…
Plot of land
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 354,702
Plot of land
Leninskoe, Russia
€ 160,724
Plot of land
Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,431
For sale plot in direct sale. Leningrad region, Gatchinsky district, p.t. Enthusiast, Mikhai…
Plot of land
Nivenskoe, Russia
€ 14,410
Land for sale 12 acres ( width 30 to 40 ) in p. Nivenskoye with zero cycle - 10 by 10 plate …
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 160,724
Art. 39557663 Just a few kilometers from. Gatchina, on the first line of the Leningrad high…
Plot of land
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
€ 221,689
Art. 39950005 It is proposed for sale a land plot of 19.5 acres near the railway station of…
Plot of land
Vartemyagi, Russia
€ 43,784
10 km. from St. Petersburg on the Novopriozerskaya highway and on the old-priozers track you…
Plot of land
Fornosovo, Russia
€ 14,410
Offered for sale plot of 12 hundred. for people who prefer silence, fresh air, forest, life …
Plot of land
Vartemyagi, Russia
€ 260,484
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 23,277
Art. 28631303 Cottage village « Rodnik » is located in the Gatchinsky district of the Lenin…
Plot of land
Sosnovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 133,013
Art. 38929116 Land for sale 2.4 hectares. Category: agricultural land. Allowed use: for agr…
Plot of land
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 13,301
I will sell two excellent adjacent land plots of IZhS in the village of Lagonovo . The surve…
Plot of land
Gatchina, Russia
€ 27,711
Plot of land
Kudrovo, Russia
€ 221,689
Art. 38672235 It is offered for sale a land plot in the Vsevolozhsk district, Zanevsk city …
Plot of land
Rybnoe, Russia
€ 9,643
Village Fish Guryevsky district. Located 3 km from Kaliningrad along Emelyanov Street. Cadas…
Plot of land
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 131,905
Art. 38470035 It is offered for sale a beautiful plot on the shores of Lake Sukhodol, the…
Plot of land
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,542
Land for sale 15 acres of yogs in the village of Lisino, a second-plan section, a straight-s…
Plot of land
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 121,929
Art. 38360095 The delightful beauty of the nature of the Karelian Isthmus does not leave an…
Plot of land
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 21,077
Plot of land
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
€ 354,702
Art. 37377908 It is proposed for sale a land plot of 38.8 acres near the railway station of…
Plot of land
Posyolok Imeni Morozova, Russia
€ 553,114
Plot of land
Kuznechninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 133,013
