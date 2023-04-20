Russia
Nizhny Novgorod
Russia
Volga Federal District
Nizhny Novgorod
Lands for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
500 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 44,705
We present to your attention to the sale of a plot with a residential building in Koposovo. …
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
100 m²
€ 29,617
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
500 m²
€ 11,176
Garden plot for sale in SNT Fakel, Larin St. The plot is owned, the frame house is located, …
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
3 500 m²
€ 558,810
A unique plot of 35 acres for sale in the Pechery settlement, to the left of the Pechersky M…
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
300 m²
€ 58,116
We pay attention to the plot in the sleeping area of the city. Land category: estate …
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
700 m²
€ 78,233
Land for sale of the correct rectangular shape with an area of 7 acres in the area of ul. Va…
Plot of land
Podnove, Russia
1 800 m²
€ 117,127
Land for sale 18 acres, IZHS
Plot of land
Podnove, Russia
1 800 m²
€ 117,127
Pure sale!Adult owners. It has been owned for over 5 years. Land for sale 18 acres. On site …
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
700 m²
€ 50,852
Clean sale! One adult owner! Owned for more than 5 years! Call me! Torg!
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
4 000 m²
€ 557,693
Land for sale with a total area of 3970 sq.m. On the site - a sauna, car service, car wash. …
Plot of land
Podnove, Russia
1 700 m²
€ 160,826
I sell the land, 1771 sq.m., the urban district of Nizhny Novgorod, the New Sloboda.The ( ho…
Plot of land
Podnove, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 124,056
Clean sale!I sell a plot of 10 acres.On the territory of the site there are incomplete build…
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
400 m²
€ 83,710
The plot is for sale almost in the center of Nizhny Novgorod. About the plot: - area 4, 33 a…
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
61 m²
€ 1,341,145
Land for sale for the construction of a shopping and office center, warehouse complex, produ…
Plot of land
Podnove, Russia
1 800 m²
€ 193,348
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
9 m²
€ 27,941
Land for sale, with an area of 916 sq.m.Purpose - household services of the population. The …
Plot of land
Novaya, Russia
700 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 81,586
I sell a land plot in the Nizhny Novgorod district behind the Semashko hospital, a convenien…
