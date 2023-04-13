Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

23 properties total found
Plot of landin Yurasovo, Russia
Plot of land
Yurasovo, Russia
€ 33,253
Plot of landin gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
€ 27,711
A beautiful property for sale in the village of Gornevo, Istrinsky district. The action has …
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 1,119,370
¡A charming area with fruit trees and firs in a pleasant and strictly guarded home town bord…
Plot of landin Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 8,313
For sale plot of 16 acres in der. Mukhanki 70 km along Dmitrovsky highway. Land assignment -…
Plot of landin Taraskovo, Russia
Plot of land
Taraskovo, Russia
€ 387,955
Object code in the Agency's database: 717-702, Minsk highway, 28 km from MKAD, KIZ Penates (…
Plot of landin Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
€ 18,844
Lot number: 3897075, Selling 2 sites in the cottage village of Fortuna-Prireska with an area…
Plot of landin Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
€ 18,844
Lot number: 3875387, Selling 2 sites in the cottage village « Fortuna-Trizka » with an area …
Plot of landin Luzhki, Russia
Plot of land
Luzhki, Russia
€ 283,477
For sale a plot of 20 acres in the protected KP of Luzhka-2, convenient location, the territ…
Plot of landin Shulgino, Russia
Plot of land
Shulgino, Russia
€ 654,178
For sale is an extreme forested area (only 1 neighbor) in a chamber prestigious village in t…
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 282,605
Plots 12 km from Moscow in New Riga, in the cozy village of Mikhalkovo. The area of the plot…
Plot of landin Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 1,761,780
The best forest plot for sale in c.p. "Nikolsky Sloboda". The plot is smooth, dry, & nbsp; c…
Plot of landin Eldigino, Russia
Plot of land
Eldigino, Russia
€ 883,503
d. Daryino section 93.5 of the IZhS cell. Most of the plot borders on coniferous forest. Com…
Plot of landin Nemchinovka, Russia
Plot of land
Nemchinovka, Russia
€ 1,636,751
For sale is an even section of the correct shape 300 meters from Moscow River in a populated…
Plot of landin Shakhovskaya Urban Okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Shakhovskaya Urban Okrug, Russia
€ 591,049
The site is located in a by-catch zone in the elite guarded cottage village of Nikolino, whi…
Plot of landin Shulgino, Russia
Plot of land
Shulgino, Russia
€ 1,744,473
Sold by a diligent plot in Shulgino. Everything is built nearby. Communications on the borde…
Plot of landin Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Price on request
Forest for sale ( pine ) land in the ancient status departmental ( Sovminov government ) vil…
Plot of landin Soloslovo, Russia
Plot of land
Soloslovo, Russia
€ 581,491
For sale plot in a fully built-up and populated village. Great entrance at any time of the y…
Plot of landin Soloslovo, Russia
Plot of land
Soloslovo, Russia
€ 436,118
For sale plot in a fully built-up and populated village. Great entrance at any time of the y…
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 1,000,237
Plot with forest trees, 30 & nbsp; a hundred with all central communications in a guarded co…
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 370,701
For sale forest plot in the central part of the elite village "Uspensky Forest" on 1 -Omsky …
Plot of landin Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
10 Number of rooms 2 400 m²
€ 27,279,180
House for sale 2400 sq.m. on a forest site 110 acres in one of the most respectable cottage …
Plot of landin Barvikha, Russia
Plot of land
Barvikha, Russia
10 Number of rooms 1 600 m²
€ 31,825,710
On the banks of the Moscow River in Barvikha, in the cottage village of the premium class, a…
Plot of landin Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
€ 127,471
The object code in the Agency's database: 213-908, Kiev highway, 27 km from the Moscow Ring …
