Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Lands for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Yurasovo, Russia
€ 33,253
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
€ 27,711
A beautiful property for sale in the village of Gornevo, Istrinsky district. The action has …
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 1,119,370
¡A charming area with fruit trees and firs in a pleasant and strictly guarded home town bord…
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 8,313
For sale plot of 16 acres in der. Mukhanki 70 km along Dmitrovsky highway. Land assignment -…
Plot of land
Taraskovo, Russia
€ 387,955
Object code in the Agency's database: 717-702, Minsk highway, 28 km from MKAD, KIZ Penates (…
Plot of land
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
€ 18,844
Lot number: 3897075, Selling 2 sites in the cottage village of Fortuna-Prireska with an area…
Plot of land
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
€ 18,844
Lot number: 3875387, Selling 2 sites in the cottage village « Fortuna-Trizka » with an area …
Plot of land
Luzhki, Russia
€ 283,477
For sale a plot of 20 acres in the protected KP of Luzhka-2, convenient location, the territ…
Plot of land
Shulgino, Russia
€ 654,178
For sale is an extreme forested area (only 1 neighbor) in a chamber prestigious village in t…
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 282,605
Plots 12 km from Moscow in New Riga, in the cozy village of Mikhalkovo. The area of the plot…
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 1,761,780
The best forest plot for sale in c.p. "Nikolsky Sloboda". The plot is smooth, dry, & nbsp; c…
Plot of land
Eldigino, Russia
€ 883,503
d. Daryino section 93.5 of the IZhS cell. Most of the plot borders on coniferous forest. Com…
Plot of land
Nemchinovka, Russia
€ 1,636,751
For sale is an even section of the correct shape 300 meters from Moscow River in a populated…
Plot of land
Shakhovskaya Urban Okrug, Russia
€ 591,049
The site is located in a by-catch zone in the elite guarded cottage village of Nikolino, whi…
Plot of land
Shulgino, Russia
€ 1,744,473
Sold by a diligent plot in Shulgino. Everything is built nearby. Communications on the borde…
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Price on request
Forest for sale ( pine ) land in the ancient status departmental ( Sovminov government ) vil…
Plot of land
Soloslovo, Russia
€ 581,491
For sale plot in a fully built-up and populated village. Great entrance at any time of the y…
Plot of land
Soloslovo, Russia
€ 436,118
For sale plot in a fully built-up and populated village. Great entrance at any time of the y…
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 1,000,237
Plot with forest trees, 30 & nbsp; a hundred with all central communications in a guarded co…
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 370,701
For sale forest plot in the central part of the elite village "Uspensky Forest" on 1 -Omsky …
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
10 Number of rooms
2 400 m²
€ 27,279,180
House for sale 2400 sq.m. on a forest site 110 acres in one of the most respectable cottage …
Plot of land
Barvikha, Russia
10 Number of rooms
1 600 m²
€ 31,825,710
On the banks of the Moscow River in Barvikha, in the cottage village of the premium class, a…
Plot of land
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
€ 127,471
The object code in the Agency's database: 213-908, Kiev highway, 27 km from the Moscow Ring …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map