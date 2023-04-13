Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Centralnyy rayon

Lands for sale in Centralnyy rayon, Russia

4 properties total found
Plot of landin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Plot of land
Saint Petersburg, Russia
€ 570,849
Art. 40104563 Dear customer. Plot for construction. Public Business Development Area: "D…
Plot of landin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Plot of land
Saint Petersburg, Russia
€ 2,438,577
Plot of landin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Plot of land
Saint Petersburg, Russia
€ 997,600
Art. 30428278 It is offered for sale a land plot of IZhS with an area of 2193 sq.m. in St. …
Plot of landin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Plot of land
Saint Petersburg, Russia
€ 1,661,558
Art. 3358092 For sale 2 -two buildings of low floor on a land plot of 3884m kV.m. = 0.3884 h…
