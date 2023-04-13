Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

51 property total found
Plot of landin Pushkino, Russia
Plot of land
Pushkino, Russia
€ 2,438,577
Object code in the Agency's database: 102-813, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Belgian Villa…
Plot of landin poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
€ 189,355
Plot of landin Shishkin Les, Russia
Plot of land
Shishkin Les, Russia
€ 177,351
Object code in the Agency's database: 512-304, Kaluga highway, 30 km from MKAD, Terekhovo ( …
Plot of landin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
€ 820,249
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-818, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
Plot of landin poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 94,218
Plot of landin poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
€ 354,102
Plot of landin Yurasovo, Russia
Plot of land
Yurasovo, Russia
€ 33,253
Plot of landin Shishkin Les, Russia
Plot of land
Shishkin Les, Russia
€ 94,218
Object code in the Agency's database: 139-933, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Shishkin for…
Plot of landin Sof’ino, Russia
Plot of land
Sof’ino, Russia
€ 105,302
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-865, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Forest Lake …
Plot of landin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 166,267
Object code in the Agency's database: 345-926, Kaluga highway, 35 km from MKAD, Nikolsky Lak…
Plot of landin gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
€ 27,711
A beautiful property for sale in the village of Gornevo, Istrinsky district. The action has …
Plot of landin poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
€ 87,567
Object code in the Agency's database: 186-904, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Polyany der.…
Plot of landin Bylovo, Russia
Plot of land
Bylovo, Russia
€ 141,327
Object code in the Agency's database: 195 – 320, Kaługa highway, 24 km from MKAD, Vdovo. …
Plot of landin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
€ 138,556
Object code in the Agency's database: 134 – 929, Kaluga highway, 16 km from MKAD, Iskra c / …
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 1,119,370
¡A charming area with fruit trees and firs in a pleasant and strictly guarded home town bord…
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
354 m²
€ 1,221,131
¡For sale a beautiful bright and functional room on the popular LCD "Kuncevo"! The room is c…
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
100 m²
€ 872,237
Shopping room with an area of 100 m2, on the first line of the houses of the apartment compl…
Plot of landin poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 498,800
Object code in the Agency's database: 259 - 209, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Milyukovo. …
Plot of landin poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 166,267
Object code in the Agency's database: 259-208, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Milyukovo. …
Plot of landin Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 8,313
For sale plot of 16 acres in der. Mukhanki 70 km along Dmitrovsky highway. Land assignment -…
Plot of landin Central Federal District, Russia
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
230 m²
€ 2,067,637
The premises of the retail format in the building of the Business Class building under const…
Plot of landin poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
€ 712,664
Object code in the Agency's database: 220-736, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (…
Plot of landin Ptichnoye, Russia
Plot of land
Ptichnoye, Russia
€ 382,413
Object code in the Agency's database: 412-124, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Imperial KP (R…
Plot of landin Taraskovo, Russia
Plot of land
Taraskovo, Russia
€ 387,955
Object code in the Agency's database: 717-702, Minsk highway, 28 km from MKAD, KIZ Penates (…
Plot of landin sovhoza Krekshino, Russia
Plot of land
sovhoza Krekshino, Russia
€ 251,747
Object code in the Agency's database: 220 - 738, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP…
Plot of landin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
128 m²
€ 1,715,399
It is offered for sale a retail space with a total area of 128 square meters.m on the 1st li…
Plot of landin Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
€ 18,844
Lot number: 3897075, Selling 2 sites in the cottage village of Fortuna-Prireska with an area…
Plot of landin Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
€ 18,844
Lot number: 3875387, Selling 2 sites in the cottage village « Fortuna-Trizka » with an area …
Plot of landin poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€ 908,924
Plot of landin Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
47 m²
€ 508,805
For sale premises with an operating tenant. The room is located on an ultra intensive traffi…
