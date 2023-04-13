Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Lands for sale in Central Federal District, Russia
Clear all
51 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Pushkino, Russia
€ 2,438,577
Object code in the Agency's database: 102-813, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Belgian Villa…
Plot of land
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
€ 189,355
Plot of land
Shishkin Les, Russia
€ 177,351
Object code in the Agency's database: 512-304, Kaluga highway, 30 km from MKAD, Terekhovo ( …
Plot of land
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
€ 820,249
Object code in the Agency's database: 171-818, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Antonovka k /…
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 94,218
Plot of land
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
€ 354,102
Plot of land
Yurasovo, Russia
€ 33,253
Plot of land
Shishkin Les, Russia
€ 94,218
Object code in the Agency's database: 139-933, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Shishkin for…
Plot of land
Sof’ino, Russia
€ 105,302
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-865, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Forest Lake …
Plot of land
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 166,267
Object code in the Agency's database: 345-926, Kaluga highway, 35 km from MKAD, Nikolsky Lak…
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
€ 27,711
A beautiful property for sale in the village of Gornevo, Istrinsky district. The action has …
Plot of land
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
€ 87,567
Object code in the Agency's database: 186-904, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Polyany der.…
Plot of land
Bylovo, Russia
€ 141,327
Object code in the Agency's database: 195 – 320, Kaługa highway, 24 km from MKAD, Vdovo. …
Plot of land
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
€ 138,556
Object code in the Agency's database: 134 – 929, Kaluga highway, 16 km from MKAD, Iskra c / …
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 1,119,370
¡A charming area with fruit trees and firs in a pleasant and strictly guarded home town bord…
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
354 m²
€ 1,221,131
¡For sale a beautiful bright and functional room on the popular LCD "Kuncevo"! The room is c…
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
100 m²
€ 872,237
Shopping room with an area of 100 m2, on the first line of the houses of the apartment compl…
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 498,800
Object code in the Agency's database: 259 - 209, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Milyukovo. …
Plot of land
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
€ 166,267
Object code in the Agency's database: 259-208, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Milyukovo. …
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 8,313
For sale plot of 16 acres in der. Mukhanki 70 km along Dmitrovsky highway. Land assignment -…
Plot of land
Central Federal District, Russia
230 m²
€ 2,067,637
The premises of the retail format in the building of the Business Class building under const…
Plot of land
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
€ 712,664
Object code in the Agency's database: 220-736, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (…
Plot of land
Ptichnoye, Russia
€ 382,413
Object code in the Agency's database: 412-124, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Imperial KP (R…
Plot of land
Taraskovo, Russia
€ 387,955
Object code in the Agency's database: 717-702, Minsk highway, 28 km from MKAD, KIZ Penates (…
Plot of land
sovhoza Krekshino, Russia
€ 251,747
Object code in the Agency's database: 220 - 738, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP…
Plot of land
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
128 m²
€ 1,715,399
It is offered for sale a retail space with a total area of 128 square meters.m on the 1st li…
Plot of land
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
€ 18,844
Lot number: 3897075, Selling 2 sites in the cottage village of Fortuna-Prireska with an area…
Plot of land
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
€ 18,844
Lot number: 3875387, Selling 2 sites in the cottage village « Fortuna-Trizka » with an area …
Plot of land
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
€ 908,924
Plot of land
Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
47 m²
€ 508,805
For sale premises with an operating tenant. The room is located on an ultra intensive traffi…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map