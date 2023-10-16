UAE
Realting.com
Land
Croatia
Zagreb
Lands for sale in Zagreb, Croatia
Clear all
99 properties total found
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
830 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13617 Sixties Land with an area of 830.00 m2, of which approx. 560.0…
€240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€360,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€445,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
7 794 m²
I26430 Vrinice
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
3 643 m²
FOR SALE, AGRICULTURAL PLOT 3,643 m2, NEAR THE PLITVICE MOTEL, ZAGREB – BYPASS Extremely int…
€127,505
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
1 971 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13547 Gornja Kustoshija Building plot of 1,971 m2 with a house built…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
303 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13545 Gornje Vrapče Detached house with an area of 101 m2 on a plot …
€89,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
6 486 m²
I26429 Lisičina
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
2 358 m²
I26424 Rastočka
€424,800
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
2 783 m²
I26389 Rastočka
€500,700
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
6 140 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13511 Neighbor, Stenjevec Building land with an area of 6,140 m2 in …
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
6 267 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13512 Novi Zagreb, Sv. Clara Building land with an area of 6,267m2 i…
€360,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
6 000 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13506 Silver coin Building land with a total area of 6,000m2, urban …
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
3 245 m²
I26354 Grmovčica, Pušća
€29,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
164 m²
I26090 Donji Rim
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
1 480 m²
I25597 Holjakova ulica
€370,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
1 789 m²
I26262 Donja Podgora
€30,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
966 m²
I26260 Savska ulica, Orešje
€15,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
3 806 m²
I26259 Savska
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
4 897 m²
I26177 Capekov put
€636,610
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
296 m²
I26184 Desinička
€260,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
1 100 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13382Salad, CenterUnique building plot of 1100 m2 in the very center o…
€1,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
3 189 m²
I26037 Perjavica
€257,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
1 276 m²
I26018 Fratrovac
€249,800
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
1 670 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13324-1 Building plot of 1670.00 m2 in Botinec Building land for sal…
€334,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
713 m²
I25893 Medveščina
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
811 m²
I25878 Šestinski Kraljevec
€150,000
Recommend
