Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb

Lands for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

99 properties total found
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 830 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13617 Sixties Land with an area of 830.00 m2, of which approx. 560.0…
€240,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€360,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€400,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€445,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€320,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€400,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 7 794 m²
I26430 Vrinice
€320,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 643 m²
FOR SALE, AGRICULTURAL PLOT 3,643 m2, NEAR THE PLITVICE MOTEL, ZAGREB – BYPASS Extremely int…
€127,505
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 971 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13547 Gornja Kustoshija Building plot of 1,971 m2 with a house built…
€220,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 303 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13545 Gornje Vrapče Detached house with an area of 101 m2 on a plot …
€89,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 6 486 m²
I26429 Lisičina
€1,50M
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 2 358 m²
I26424 Rastočka
€424,800
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 2 783 m²
I26389 Rastočka
€500,700
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 6 140 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13511 Neighbor, Stenjevec Building land with an area of 6,140 m2 in …
€500,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 6 267 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13512 Novi Zagreb, Sv. Clara Building land with an area of 6,267m2 i…
€360,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 6 000 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13506 Silver coin Building land with a total area of 6,000m2, urban …
Price on request
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 245 m²
I26354 Grmovčica, Pušća
€29,900
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 164 m²
I26090 Donji Rim
€180,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 480 m²
I25597 Holjakova ulica
€370,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 789 m²
I26262 Donja Podgora
€30,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 966 m²
I26260 Savska ulica, Orešje
€15,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 806 m²
I26259 Savska
€220,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 897 m²
I26177 Capekov put
€636,610
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 296 m²
I26184 Desinička
€260,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 100 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13382Salad, CenterUnique building plot of 1100 m2 in the very center o…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 189 m²
I26037 Perjavica
€257,500
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 276 m²
I26018 Fratrovac
€249,800
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 1 670 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13324-1 Building plot of 1670.00 m2 in Botinec Building land for sal…
€334,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 713 m²
I25893 Medveščina
€110,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 811 m²
I25878 Šestinski Kraljevec
€150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir