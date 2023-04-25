Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Grad Supetar
Supetar
Lands for sale in Supetar, Croatia
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
540 m²
€ 195,000
Brač, Supetar, building plot of 540 m2, in the center of Supetar with a project and a valid …
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
928 m²
€ 260,000
Brač, Supetar, building plot 928 m2 for the construction of a residential building. A conce…
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
2 064 m²
€ 268,320
Brač, Supetar, building plot of 2.064 m2, next to an asphalted road, for the construction of…
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
€ 1,600,000
A building plot is being launched, located less than 5 km from the ferry port in Supetar, an…
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a 924 m2 building plot located in an attractive location on the island of Brac, …
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
€ 460,000
For sale agricultural land of 20,000 m2, located in a quiet attractive location on the islan…
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
468 m²
€ 90,000
Splitska, Brač, building plot 468 m2 Building plot for sale, under the county road in Split…
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
2 694 m²
€ 94,290
Brac, Supetar, Mirca, agricultural land of 2694 m2. This agricultural plot is located in a …
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
4 000 m²
€ 800,000
Plot of land
Supetar, Croatia
9 354 m²
€ 1,403,100
Brac, Supetar, attractive building land with sea view Land area: 9.354m2 Land dimensions: …
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
20 000 m²
€ 340,000
Brac, Supetar - Mirca, district Planikovac.Agricultural land of 20,000 m2 with open views of…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map