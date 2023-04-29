Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 650,000
Продается привлекательный сельско хозяйственный участок, расположенный на склоне холма на ос…
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
1 195 m²
€ 95,600
Brač, Sumartin Building plot of 1,195 m2 of regular shape and completely flat. There is a v…
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet locatio…
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 360,000
For sale is a construction site of 2000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 840,000
For sale is a construction site of 6000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
8 997 m²
€ 494,835
Sutivan, Brač, sale of tourist construction land of 8997 m2. The land is located in the tou…
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
10 075 m²
€ 1,250,000
Brač, Sutivan, construction land M1 zone, surface area 10075 m2, approx. 250 m from the sea …
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
1 500 m²
€ 250,000
Brac, Sutivan, agricultural land 1500 m2, with a legalized house of 34 m2, second row from t…
