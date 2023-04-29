Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Opcina Sutivan
Lands for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia
Clear all
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 700,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 650,000
Продается привлекательный сельско хозяйственный участок, расположенный на склоне холма на ос…
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
1 195 m²
€ 95,600
Brač, Sumartin Building plot of 1,195 m2 of regular shape and completely flat. There is a v…
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet locatio…
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 360,000
For sale is a construction site of 2000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€ 840,000
For sale is a construction site of 6000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
8 997 m²
€ 494,835
Sutivan, Brač, sale of tourist construction land of 8997 m2. The land is located in the tou…
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
10 075 m²
€ 1,250,000
Brač, Sutivan, construction land M1 zone, surface area 10075 m2, approx. 250 m from the sea …
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
1 500 m²
€ 250,000
Brac, Sutivan, agricultural land 1500 m2, with a legalized house of 34 m2, second row from t…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map