Lands for sale in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

Plot of land in Opcina Petrovsko, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Petrovsko, Croatia
1 879 m²
€ 37,000
Pregrada, Gorička street Building plot of regular shape, surface area 1879m2 in the zone of…
Plot of land in Pustodol, Croatia
Plot of land
Pustodol, Croatia
2 118 m²
€ 36,000
I25103 Pustodol
Plot of land in Spickovina, Croatia
Plot of land
Spickovina, Croatia
5 507 m²
€ 165,000
I24026 Dubrava Zabočka
Plot of land in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
1 126 m²
€ 38,000
I23888 Črešnjevec
Plot of land in Spickovina, Croatia
Plot of land
Spickovina, Croatia
3 540 m²
€ 120,000
I22876 Dubrava Zabočka
Plot of land in Grabrovec, Croatia
Plot of land
Grabrovec, Croatia
2 014 m²
€ 90,000
I22542 Kaštelski put
Plot of land in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
4 309 m²
€ 79,000
I21802 Bregovita
Plot of land in Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
Plot of land
Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
8 769 m²
€ 92,075
Krapinske toplice, Vrtnjakovec Building land in the undeveloped part of the construction ar…
