Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Croatia
  4. Korcula

Lands for sale in Korcula, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Korcula, Croatia
Plot of land
Korcula, Croatia
Area 10 897 m²
Pelješac, south side, agricultural land of 10.897m2, in the first row by the sea with direct…
€545,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir