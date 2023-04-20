Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Slatine, Croatia
Slatine, Croatia
426 m²
€ 140,000
Čiovo, Slatine, building plot of 426 m2, zone M1 for the construction of a residential build…
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Grad Split, Croatia
€ 4,700,000
For sale a unique building plot in Split, located near the center, the sea and all the neces…
Plot of land in Zrnovnica, Croatia
Zrnovnica, Croatia
790 m²
€ 190,000
Solin, Kučine, building plot of 970m2, located next to the road and with all infrastructure.…
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Grad Split, Croatia
1 902 m²
€ 448,000
Stobrec, Podstrana Building land of 1,902 m2 for the construction of 2 villas of approx. 35…
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Grad Split, Croatia
5 636 m²
€ 3,950,000
SPLIT, TRSTENIK, building land, catering and tourist purpose - T1 hotel, 5636 m2 of regular …
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Grad Split, Croatia
3 447 m²
€ 758,340
Split, surroundings, building business plot of 3,447 m2, suitable for various purposes. Loc…
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Grad Split, Croatia
5 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
Split, eastern part of the city, mixed construction land, 5000 m2, mixed zone, mostly reside…
Plot of land in Slatine, Croatia
Slatine, Croatia
759 m²
€ 265,650
SLATINE - building plot 759 m2 with a beautiful panoramic view Located in a prime location,…
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Grad Split, Croatia
1 028 m²
€ 180,000
SPLIT, KAMEN, building plot M1 of 1028m2 of regular shape (rectangle) with access road. On t…
