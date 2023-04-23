Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Grad Sibenik

Lands for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
€ 700,000
Продается участок под застройку, расположенный в 200 м от моря на Шибенской Ривьере, в непос…
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
€ 6,000,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale a unique plot of 8500 m2, located in the front row of…
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
3 250 m²
€ 260,000
Plot of land in Raslina, Croatia
Plot of land
Raslina, Croatia
874 m²
€ 100,000
Building plot with sea view 874 m2, Raslina near Šibenik The building land is located in Ras…
Plot of land in Raslina, Croatia
Plot of land
Raslina, Croatia
1 105 m²
€ 165,750
Raslina settlement, near Šibenik, building plot of 1105 m2.This building plot is located in …
Realting.com
Go