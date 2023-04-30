Croatia
Croatia
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Grad Korcula
Lands for sale in Grad Korcula, Croatia
5 properties total found
Plot of land
Zrnovo, Croatia
757 m²
€ 85,000
Building plot, 757 m2, Žrnovo, island of Korčula A building plot of 757 m2 is located in the…
Plot of land
Zrnovo, Croatia
587 m²
€ 65,000
Land with sea view, 587 m2, Zrnovska Banja, Korcula A rare opportunity for mixed-use buildin…
Plot of land
cara, Croatia
39 823 m²
€ 240,000
Agricultural land with the possibility of building, 39,823 m2, 800 m to the sea, Cara, islan…
Plot of land
cara, Croatia
9 700 m²
€ 65,000
Korcula - Cara. Agricultural land along the road of 9,700 m2 with 3 old stone houses, each a…
Plot of land
Pupnat, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 150,000
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
