Realting.com
Croatia
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Grad Dubrovnik
Lands for sale in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
13 properties total found
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
531 m²
€ 350,000
Dubrovnik, Zaton Urbanized land for sale in zone M1 with a total area of 531 m2 in Zaton Ba…
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
337 m²
€ 320,000
Dubrovnik, Zaton Urbanized land for sale in zone M1 with a total area of 337 m2 in the Zato…
Plot of land
Sudurad, Croatia
1 440 m²
€ 100,800
Building land, 300 m to the sea, 1,440 m2, Suđurađ, Šipan island The land is located on the …
Plot of land
Gromaca, Croatia
9 708 m²
€ 250,000
Agricultural land with a legalized building, area of 9,708 m2, Orašac Spacious agricultura…
Plot of land
Sudurad, Croatia
3 655 m²
€ 182,750
Building land, 300 m to the sea, 3,655 m2, Suđurađ, Šipan island The land is located on the …
Plot of land
Dubravica, Croatia
4 666 m²
€ 139,980
Agricultural land, 50 m to the sea, 4,666 m2, Ratac, near Slano Agricultural land with panor…
Plot of land
Dubrovnik, Croatia
€ 375,000
Welcome to the city of Dubrovnik and its stunning nature! The most prominent location on the…
Plot of land
Dubrovnik, Croatia
€ 2,520,000
Plot of land
Dubrovnik, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
Next to one of the most famous cities of the Adriatic coast, Dubrovnik lies this island Šipa…
Plot of land
Kolocep, Croatia
€ 500,000
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
1 715 m²
€ 550,000
Building land 450 m to the sea, 1,715 m2, Zaton, Dubrovnik Opportunity for business investme…
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
4 786 m²
Price on request
Dubrovnik, Zaton Two beautiful building plots with a total area of 4786 m2 (M1) of 2403 m2 …
Plot of land
Orasac, Croatia
9 097 m²
€ 150,000
Agricultural land with construction possibility, 9.097 m2, Trsteno The land is regular shape…
