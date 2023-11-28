Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Varese, Italy

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ponte, Italy
2 room apartment
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
PL-PR_A35. Продаются квартиры с изумительным видом на озеро в живописном поселке ЛавеноВ бла…
€210,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Travedona Monate, Italy
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
PL-PR-A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
€210,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment in Monate, Italy
2 room apartment
Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
PL-PR_A06. Апартаменты в жилом комплексе класса люкс Выставлена на продажу уютная квартира в…
€175,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
1 room apartment
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
PL-PR_A30. Озеро Маджоре. Лавено-Момбелло. Грациозная двухкомнатная квартира 55 кв.м. в прек…
€148,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment in Monvalle, Italy
1 room apartment
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 170 m²
FP-T371. Квартира в городке Леджуно. Озеро МаджореВ Леджуно, на восточной стороне озера Мадж…
€500,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 room apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
PL-PR_A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
€390,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment in Sesto Calende, Italy
2 room apartment
Sesto Calende, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 240 m²
FP-T645. В Сесто-Календе продается пентхаус с высококачественной отделкойВ Сесто-Календе, в …
€690,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru

Properties features in Varese, Italy

