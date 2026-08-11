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Apartments for sale in Varese, Italy

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2 BHK
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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Abbazia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Abbazia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
FP-T645. В Сесто-Календе продается пентхаус с высококачественной отделкойВ Сесто-Календе, в …
$808,818
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room apartment in Brusimpiano, Italy
3 room apartment
Brusimpiano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Apartment with independent entrance of about 50 square meters on the first floor. Completely…
$98,823
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3 bedroom apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
PL-PR_A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Ponte, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
PL-PR_A35. Продаются квартиры с изумительным видом на озеро в живописном поселке ЛавеноВ бла…
$246,162
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Monate, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
PL-PR-A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$246,162
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Leggiuno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 170 m²
FP-T371. Квартира в городке Леджуно. Озеро МаджореВ Леджуно, на восточной стороне озера Мадж…
$586,100
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Varese, Italy

with Swimming pool
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