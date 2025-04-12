Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Unione di Comuni Valdarno e Valdisieve, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 22 bedrooms with road in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 22 bedrooms with road
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
$5,26M
Villa 40 rooms with Veranda, with road in Pelago, Italy
Villa 40 rooms with Veranda, with road
Pelago, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 2 755 m²
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the marvelous Tuscany, this estate, which once belonged …
$5,36M
