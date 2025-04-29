Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Terni
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Terni, Italy

2 BHK
5
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Area 70 m²
A cozy apartment with a view of Lake Lugano in a picturesque Italian clone of Campion-D ’; I…
$340,939
Leave a request
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Area 120 m²
The apartment is located in an elite residential complex, just a few minutes on foot from th…
$929,835
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Terni, Italy

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go