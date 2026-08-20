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Villas for sale in Teramo, Italy

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Unione dei Comuni della Val Vibrata
11
Giulianova
7
Tortoreto
5
Martinsicuro
3
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22 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
$363,382
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 520 m²
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
$820,540
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Atri, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Atri, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
IT-060718. Эксклюзивная вилла с видом на море. Около г. АтриЭксклюзивная вилла с видом на мо…
$350,488
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
EC-. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла, площадью около …
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
$363,382
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Corropoli, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
BG-V801 . Частная вилла в классическом стиле в Сан-ОмероЧастная вилла в классическом стиле, …
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
IT-. Продается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квПродается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квадрат…
$257,884
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
EC-181219. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла с прекрасн…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mosciano SantAngelo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mosciano SantAngelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу часть виллы (таунхаус дуплекс)В самом престижном районе города Дж…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
EC-181219-7. Вилла с прекрасным видом на мореВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км…
$386,826
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе ПинетоВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км от моря, в жилом …
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
EC-181219-2. Таунхаус дуплекс в городе ДжульяноваВ самом престижном районе города Джульянова…
$644,710
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Villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa
Giulianova, Italy
Area 500 m²
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
$3,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Colonnella, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
$322,355
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
$2,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
EC-130218. Вилла в городе Пинето. Абруццо. ИталияПредлагаем на продажу дом в городе Пинето, …
$386,826
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
$843,984
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Colonnella, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляжа и в не…
$322,355
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 200 m²
EC-77. Старинная Вилла в г. Джулиянова Предлагаемая недвижимость находится в городе Джулиян…
$3,28M
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Languages
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