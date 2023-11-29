Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Teramo, Italy

25 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Campli, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Campli, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
EC-290119. Город Кампли, дом площадью 70 кв.мГород Кампли, предлагается на продажу дом площа…
€135,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе ПинетоВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км от моря, в жилом …
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Pianura Vomano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pianura Vomano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
IT-060718. Эксклюзивная вилла с видом на море. Около г. АтриЭксклюзивная вилла с видом на мо…
€299,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
€700,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
€720,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa Villa
Giulianova, Italy
Area 500 m²
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
€3,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
EC-. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла, площадью около …
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Corropoli, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
BG-V801 . Частная вилла в классическом стиле в Сан-ОмероЧастная вилла в классическом стиле, …
€1,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
€2,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Mosciano Sant Angelo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Mosciano Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
IT-. Продается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квПродается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квадрат…
€220,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-181219-7. Вилла с прекрасным видом на мореВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
EC-181219-2. Таунхаус дуплекс в городе ДжульяноваВ самом престижном районе города Джульянова…
€550,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Pineto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-130218. Вилла в городе Пинето. Абруццо. ИталияПредлагаем на продажу дом в городе Пинето, …
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Silvi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
EC-9. Таунхаус в г. Сильви-Марина В окружении зелени и в нескольких шагах от моря, предлагае…
€200,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 200 m²
EC-77. Старинная Вилла в г. Джулиянова Предлагаемая недвижимость находится в городе Джулиян…
€2,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
€310,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
€450,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
€310,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Cellino Attanasio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cellino Attanasio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
IT-. Красивый отдельно стоящий дом 230 кв.м. в отличном состоянииСреди зеленых холмов с пре…
€175,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
€1,10M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу часть виллы (таунхаус дуплекс)В самом престижном районе города Дж…
€550,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Cermignano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cermignano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
IT-. Продается красивый каменный дом 225 кв.мAbruzzo, Cermignano В  небольшом  городке с п…
€148,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
EC-181219. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла с прекрасн…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa in Colonnella, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляжа и в не…
€275,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
€450,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

