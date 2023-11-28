Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siena, Italy

9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina in Casole d Elsa, Italy
9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina
Casole d Elsa, Italy
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 500 m²
In the heart of Tuscany, nestled in the hills and close to the main points of interest, is l…
€2,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Cetona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cetona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
In the 60’ Cetona became the Buen Retiro of many protagonists of the theatre and Movie world…
€1,68M
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina in San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 11
Area 490 m²
This beautiful farmhouse is harmoniously set in a stunning landscape, in privacy on a soft, …
€2,20M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair in Murlo, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair
Murlo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 3
This building can be the door to your dreams: whether it's a charme hotel or a residential c…
€275,000
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Murlo, Italy
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Murlo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Wonderful and atmospheric, fully licensed farm with 13 hectares of land, of which over one h…
€589,000
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view in San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view
San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand new, stunning villa in the heart of Tuscany, built with the highest material quality a…
€775,000
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 138 m²
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
€1,80M
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 000 m²
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
€15,00M
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio in Montepulciano, Italy
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
The name of Montepulciano alone evokes historical periods dating back as far as 600 B.C. tra…
€1,000,000
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina in San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 9
Area 610 m²
Prestigious property for sale near San Gimignano consisting of ancient “Leopoldina” farmhous…
€2,15M
Villa 5 room villa in Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 150 m²
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
€3,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 655 m²
VB-VILSIE. Превосходная вилла в СиенеВилла в отличном состоянии после капитального ремонта. …
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
VB-VILSI. Шикарная вилла в СиенеВилла площадью 1000 кв.м. с земельным участком площадью 1,5 …
€3,00M
1 room apartment in Pienza, Italy
1 room apartment
Pienza, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
IS-190717-2. Прекрасные апартаменты в новом жилом комплексежылой и туристический комплекс, п…
€200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
CA-1389. Вилла с прекрасным видом на холмы КьянтиВилла находится в доминирующем расположении…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Montalcino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Montalcino, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Italian wine lovers will be happy with this property in Montalcino which is only 800 meters …
€2,50M
Castle with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Siena, Italy
Castle with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Siena, Italy
Area 1 140 m²
The beautiful castle is located in Siena, Tuscany. A distinctive feature of the castle is, t…
€2,50M
9 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Siena, Italy
9 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Siena, Italy
Bedrooms 12
Area 930 m²
A lovely Tuscan-style house is in Montalcino, Tuscany. To the center of Montalcino 6 km, to …
€3,80M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Siena, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Siena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
The exclusive villa is located near Siena, Tuscany. The manor belonged to the famous Florent…
€7,50M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with private pool in Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with private pool
Siena, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Nice villa is a few miles from Siena, Tuscany The area of the three-storey house is 450 sq.…
€6,00M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Siena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Siena, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
The beautiful villa is located in Buonconvento, Tuscany. The prestigious property is surroun…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Siena, Italy
3 room apartment with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Siena, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful apartments are located on the ground floor of an ancient villa in Montepulciano, T…
€1,000,000
