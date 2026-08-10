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Villas for sale in Savona, Italy

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Alassio
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25 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-7. Вилла на продажу в АлассиоВилла с выходом на пляж. Полностью реконструированная…
$4,60M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Andora, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Andora, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
KK-V10. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Марина-ди-АндораВилла независимая с 3х сторон (…
$1,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
DH-350. Вилла Алассио Италия 350м2Максимум privacy , большой участок, бассейн, просторная па…
$3,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Garlenda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Garlenda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
KK-280416-4. Новая вилла в Гарленда Гольф клубеВилла в 250квм + 100квм цокольного уровня (га…
$1,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
AS-VM-263. Дом с видом на море в городе Алассио Алассио — Эта вилла находится на холмах Алас…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Andora, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Andora, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
KK-070715-5. Престижная вилла класса люкс в резиденциальной зоне Андоры (Лигурия) ПинамареПр…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Savona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Savona, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
AL-147. Историческая вилла в СавонеИсторическая вилла в Империи, памятник искусства, общей п…
$2,46M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Finale Ligure, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finale Ligure, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 430 m²
KK-1265-Ian. Великолепная вилла класса люксВеликолепная вилла класса люкс постройки конца 90…
$5,09M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 227 m²
AS-VA-232. Вилла с бассейном в Империи, ЛигурияВилла с бассейном имеет площадь 227 кв.м. и с…
$726,764
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
KK-280416-5. Вилла 400квм с садом в 900квмВилла 400квм с садом в 900квм c красивыми материал…
$1,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa
Bergeggi, Italy
Area 270 m²
KK-A1663. Трехуровневая вилла в Берджеджи 270м2Вилла 270квм на 3х уровнях в Берджеджи. Новая…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Loano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
AS-VAH-180. Вилла в Лоано с видом на мореВилла находится в городе Лоано, на возвышенном мест…
$1,82M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
AS-VF-782. Новая вилла на первом холме Алассио, с захватывающим видом на море.Эта вилла нахо…
$2,70M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Laigueglia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Laigueglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
AS-VA-241. Вилла на холмах города АндораВилла на трёх уровнях с бассейном, захватывающим вид…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
KK-W-023B1E. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » АлассиоВилла 240 квм + 1800 квм сада+ 145к…
$1,76M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cisano sul Neva, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cisano sul Neva, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
AS-170215 . Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико"Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико" в вел…
$3,40M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albissola Marina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albissola Marina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-NVR-18. Трехуровневая вилла на холме городка Альбисола с шикарным видом на мореОсобняк по…
$2,46M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bergeggi, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 390 m²
KK-280416-13. Вилла на продажу в Берджежжи ЛигурияВилла в Берджежжи в паре километрах от пля…
$1,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bergeggi, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
AL-116. Уникальная вилла класса "Премиум" в городе Берджеджи Уникальная вилла класса "Премиу…
$3,40M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Garlenda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Garlenda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
AS-VM-9. Вилла в непосредственной близости к Гольф-Клубу ГарлендыЭта великолепная вилла нахо…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Loano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loano, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Separate four-level villa in Borghetto Santo Spirito.The main entrance is on the first floor…
$1,15M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
The villa has a panoramic view of the picturesque Alassio Bay.Immersed in a large private pa…
$4,59M
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Villa 20 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 20 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 300 m²
Luxurious historical villa in one of the most famous locations in the west of the Ligurian R…
$17,43M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Andora, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Andora, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction on the seaside near Andora (Liguria) a few meters from the beach.An…
$2,90M
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