Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Savona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Savona, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
DH-350. Вилла Алассио Италия 350м2Максимум privacy , большой участок, бассейн, просторная па…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
AS-VF-782. Новая вилла на первом холме Алассио, с захватывающим видом на море.Эта вилла нахо…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Savona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Savona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
AL-147. Историческая вилла в СавонеИсторическая вилла в Империи, памятник искусства, общей п…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Bergeggi, Italy
Rooms 5
AL-116. Уникальная вилла класса "Премиум" в городе Берджеджи Уникальная вилла класса "Премиу…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Garlenda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Garlenda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
AS-VM-9. Вилла в непосредственной близости к Гольф-Клубу ГарлендыЭта великолепная вилла нахо…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa in Andora, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Andora, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
AS-VA-241. Вилла на холмах города АндораВилла на трёх уровнях с бассейном, захватывающим вид…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Loano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Loano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
AS-VAH-180. Вилла в Лоано с видом на мореВилла находится в городе Лоано, на возвышенном мест…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa in Andora, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Andora, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
KK-V10. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Марина-ди-АндораВилла независимая с 3х сторон (…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa Villa
Bergeggi, Italy
Area 270 m²
KK-A1663. Трехуровневая вилла в Берджеджи 270м2Вилла 270квм на 3х уровнях в Берджеджи. Новая…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Albissola Marina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Albissola Marina, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
KK-NVR-18. Трехуровневая вилла на холме городка Альбисола с шикарным видом на мореОсобняк по…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Andora, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Andora, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
KK-070715-5. Престижная вилла класса люкс в резиденциальной зоне Андоры (Лигурия) ПинамареПр…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
KK-280416-5. Вилла 400квм с садом в 900квмВилла 400квм с садом в 900квм c красивыми материал…
€870,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Villanova d Albenga, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Villanova d Albenga, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
KK-280416-4. Новая вилла в Гарленда Гольф клубеВилла в 250квм + 100квм цокольного уровня (га…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa in Alassio, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 227 m²
AS-VA-232. Вилла с бассейном в Империи, ЛигурияВилла с бассейном имеет площадь 227 кв.м. и с…
€620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Finale Ligure, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Finale Ligure, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 430 m²
KK-1265-Ian. Великолепная вилла класса люксВеликолепная вилла класса люкс постройки конца 90…
€4,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Cisano sul Neva, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cisano sul Neva, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
AS-170215 . Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико"Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико" в вел…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Bergeggi, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 390 m²
KK-280416-13. Вилла на продажу в Берджежжи ЛигурияВилла в Берджежжи в паре километрах от пля…
€1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-7. Вилла на продажу в АлассиоВилла с выходом на пляж. Полностью реконструированная…
€3,92M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
KK-W-023B1E. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » АлассиоВилла 240 квм + 1800 квм сада+ 145к…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
AS-VM-263. Дом с видом на море в городе Алассио Алассио — Эта вилла находится на холмах Алас…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Savona, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir