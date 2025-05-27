Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Savona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Savona, Italy

Alassio
23
Varazze
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Noli, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Noli, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6
in zero, one of the most beautiful seaside zones of Italy, we offer, in a house built on a m…
$363,583
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Savona

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Savona, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go