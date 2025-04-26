Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Rome
18
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the …
$2,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vil…
$1,06M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
In the Axa area & # 8212; Roman neighbourhood of elite villas in the south-west of Rome, 6 k…
$1,20M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 270 m²
Luxury independent villa in one of the most prestigious areas of Rome - EUR .The EUR area is…
$4,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached villa in Infernetto, Rome, in a closed village for 20 villas. The villa …
$798,449
