Houses for sale in Pescara, Italy

28 properties total found
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montesilvano, Italy
13
300 m²
Villa from 2020 never inhabited with 17 m2 of land. Basement floor with cellar and bathroom.…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Pescara, Italy
18
600 m²
Modern villa on the hills behind the city in a panoramic position overlooking the sea Arrang…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Montesilvano, Italy
6 000 m²
Beachfront lot of 6,000 square meters of which 2,000 2,000 residential and 2,000 commercial …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9
210 m²
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
3
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 2 room villa
Picciano, Italy
3
IT-060718-3. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноДвухэта…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4
180 m²
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
5
380 m²
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
€670,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 2 room villa
Pescara, Italy
3
235 m²
EC-131. Продано! Вилла на холмах г. Пескара Вилла на продажу расположена в жилом престижном …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4
180 m²
EC-129. Таунхаус в г. Коллекорвино В тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорвино, мы п…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
6
349 m²
ARH-180220. Вилла Атри с видом на море и горыЦена снижена до 299 000 евро Современный трехэ…
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
4
180 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу таунхаус на трех уровняхВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Ко…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
4
275 m²
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
3 m²
The beautiful house is located near the town of L'Aquila, Abruzzo. The villa is close to Gra…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
3
150 m²
The nice house is close to the town of Kjeti, Abruzzo. Sandy beach only 500 meters, 15 min t…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Pescara, Italy
2
200 m²
The lovely townhouse is in Alba Adriatic, Abruzzo. The house offers luxurious views of the s…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Pescara, Italy
10
700 m²
The nice house is located close to Pescara, on the hills of Colonello, Abruzzo. Modern Pesca…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Pescara, Italy
6
500 m²
The beautiful house is located in the prestigious zone of Pescara, Abruzzo. The villa offers…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Pescara, Italy
3
370 m²
The beautiful two-storey house is located in Tortoreto, Abruzzo. Tortoreto, is a small town …
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Pescara, Italy
2
250 m²
The beautiful two-story house is in Moshano Sant'Angelo, Abruzzo. The villa is made in rusti…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
3
180 m²
The beautiful house is in Tortero, Abruzzo. About 700 meters to sandy beach and 50 km to Pes…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Pescara, Italy
2
190 m²
The beautiful house is located in Pineto, Abruzzo. 1.7 km from the sandy beach. The villa ha…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pescara, Italy
3
480 m²
The beautiful house is located near Teramo, Abruzzo. The city is quite quiet and calm, to th…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Pescara, Italy
4
300 m²
Chic Villa is located in Ortona, Abruzzo. The town is located in the province of Kjeti and b…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Pescara, Italy
3
340 m²
A modern villa with panoramic views of Mount Majella is located in Friza, Abruzzo. The house…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with garden, with internet
Pescara, Italy
6
360 m²
The nice villa is located in the centre of the resort town of Sylvie, Abruzzo. Sylvie has lu…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
4
400 m²
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Search using the map
