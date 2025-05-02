Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Milan
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Milan, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa in Milan, Italy
Villa
Milan, Italy
Area 410 m²
Villa in the picturesque town of Baveno, on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Piedmont. This is…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Milan, Italy
Villa
Milan, Italy
Area 800 m²
A magnificent villa built in 1766 by an aristocratic Austrian family.Located on the border w…
$5,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Milan, Italy

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go