  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence

Residential properties for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

Florence
17
Greve in Chianti
3
51 property total found
Villa 54 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 54 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Rooms 54
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
per month
Villa 31 room with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 31 room with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
per month
Villa 40 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pelago, Italy
Villa 40 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pelago, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 2 755 m²
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the marvelous Tuscany, this estate, which once belonged …
€4,90M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
€17,00M
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
€1,10M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
€3,50M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
€4,30M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
VB-POFLOR. Историческая вилла в окрестностях ФлоренцииШикарная вилла с элегантным интерьером…
€5,00M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
VB-VILCAMA. Великолепная вилла в Камайоре в ТосканеИсторическая вилла в стиле "либерти" площ…
€4,50M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
VB-POMF. Шикарное поместье рядом с ФлоренциейШикарное поместье площадью 2000 кв.м с земельны…
€6,50M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
VB-VILSER. Историческая вилла в Кастильоне-дель-ЛагоВилла расположена на границе Умбрии и То…
€3,70M
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
SG-VI_FI_142_Adrian. Двух-этажная вилла с бассейном в 15 минутах от Флоренции. Провинция:Фло…
€1,90M
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
SG-VI_FI_141_Adrian. Уникальная в историческом и географическом контектсе двух-этажная вилла…
€3,50M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 200 m²
LD-0063. Шикарная вилла в ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла для продажи в Тоскане, может быть использ…
€13,00M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 320 m²
VB-90059. Уникальный объект недвижимости во Флоренции Уникальный объект недвижимости – компл…
€28,00M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
€2,58M
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
CA-9005 . Роскошная вилла с бассейном расположена на холмах СеттиньяноРоскошная вилла с басс…
€2,00M
per month
Villa in Florence, Italy
Villa
Florence, Italy
Area 400 m²
LD-1440. Вилла под Флоренцией. ТосканаВилла расположена в одном из самых престижных районов …
€2,50M
per month
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building, built in the years 1865–1897.sol. architect Narcisso Frosali commissio…
€5,90M
per month
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
HUNTING RESIDENCE OF THE GUCCI FAMILY IN TUSCANY Characteristics of the object: Site s…
Price on request
per month
House with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
House with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 160 m²
The nice home is just a short drive from Florence, Tuscany 3 buildings are located on the t…
€2,30M
per month
Villa with garage, with internet, with private pool in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa with garage, with internet, with private pool
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 440 m²
Luxury villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory of 6 hectares,…
€3,50M
per month
Apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 220 m²
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
€2,50M
per month
House with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Greve in Chianti, Italy
House with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Area 10 m²
Luxurious house located in the heart of Tuscany, in the city of Chianti In the house - spac…
€2,20M
per month
House with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
House with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 4 m²
The beautiful house is located in Antella, Tuscany. It is located on a hill, thanks to which…
€1,30M
per month
House with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
House with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 3 m²
Beautiful house located just south of Florence, Tuscany Located near the golf club in the e…
€850,000
per month
Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 5 m²
Florence, beautiful villa 15 km from the city center. This house can be a great option for i…
€4,00M
per month
Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with heating in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 6 m²
The modern villa is located close to Florence, Tuscany. The house is on a hill from which th…
€2,20M
per month
Villa with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa with private pool, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 2 m²
Elegant villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory is broken lux…
€1,20M
per month
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 2 m²
The beautiful apartment is located on the second floor of an ancient building in the samomo …
€265,000
per month
