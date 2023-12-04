UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Metropolitan City of Florence
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
220 m²
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
€2,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
The beautiful apartment is located on the second floor of an ancient building in the samomo …
€265,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
Florence, apartment in a quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 70 square meters, …
€180,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
5
420 m²
Luxury apartment located in the heart of Florence, Tuscany Loft area is 420 sq. m, and terr…
€3,60M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
125 m²
Florence, a stunning two-storey apartment. The apartment has 2 terraces, one of which is 100…
€550,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3
130 m²
Florence, an apartment in a green and quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 130 s…
€390,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
100 m²
Florence, the apartment is completely renovated. In a beautiful area of the city, within wal…
€355,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
80 m²
Florence, an apartment in a unique historic building. Several apartments will be renovated i…
€300,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3
115 m²
Florence, the apartment is in good condition and at a favorable price. The area of the apart…
€285,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3
95 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in the prestigious district of Florence, Tuscany. The apa…
€275,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
90 m²
Florence, the apartment is in excellent condition at a favorable price. The apartment is loc…
€275,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
100 m²
Florence, apartment with excellent renovation. The area of the apartment is 100 square meter…
€255,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with internet, with heating, near infrastructure
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
73 m²
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
€215,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
1
50 m²
Florence, a lovely apartment with a great renovation. The apartment is located in a good are…
€150,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
