Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
26
Bordighera
21
Imperia
14
Alassio
10
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Camogli, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Camogli, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale in Camogli – Exclusive villa with breathtaking sea views in the heart of Portofino …
$3,39M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the cl…
$1,81M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$758,138
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
Share with friends
$2,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Liguria

villas

Properties features in Liguria, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go