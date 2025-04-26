Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Lazio, Italy

Rome
5
5 properties total found
Shop 350 m² in Rome, Italy
Shop 350 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 350 m²
Commercial premises (supermarket) for sale in the suburbs of Rome - the seaside town of Osti…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Shop 610 m² in Rome, Italy
Shop 610 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 610 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Rome, Monteverde Vecchio district, total area of ​​610 sq.m.…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Shop 230 m² in Rome, Italy
Shop 230 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 230 m²
Commercial premises in the center of Rome, in the Parioli district, one of the most famous a…
$2,38M
Leave a request
Shop 530 m² in Rome, Italy
Shop 530 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 530 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Rome, in the Tiburtina area, in a high-traffic area.  Curre…
$907,560
Leave a request
Shop 300 m² in Rome, Italy
Shop 300 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 300 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Rome, Prati district, within walking distance …
$2,16M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lazio

сommercial property
hotels
Realting.com
Go