Villas for sale in Grosseto, Italy

Villa 5 room villa in Orbetello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 792 m²
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
€2,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
КК-121219. Великолепная вилла в ТосканеВилла находится в vip зоне мыса Argentario - парк нац…
€10,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Manciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
IT-. Продается дом -башня пощадью 270 кв.мВ красивой  деревушке,  в самом сердце тосканской …
€960,000
Villa 5 room villa in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
SG-Vi_ GR_139_Desideri2. Двух-уровневая вилла с видом на море в Пунта АлаДвух-уровневая вилл…
€1,65M
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Castiglione - della - Sand Punta Ala New two-level villa in a complex of 10 separate villas …
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa with basement in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with basement
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sauna in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with sauna
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Rooms 5
Villa Castille-della-Peska Punta Ala with a large park and sea view. The villa is very close…
€1,38M
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Pozzarello, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Tuscany Groseto Ansedonia Monte Argentario Dvochurovna villa with panoramic sea views Distan…
€2,00M
Villa 6 room villa in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Pozzarello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
€1,60M
Villa Villa 8 rooms with basement in Grosseto, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms with basement
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 8
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pozzarello, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argenta…
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
€1,25M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Grosseto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 740 m²
Beautiful villa is located in a picturesque neighborhood, on the border between the cities o…
€8,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Grosseto, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
The beautiful villa is located in Saturn, Tuscany. The city is famous for its unique beauty …
€2,00M
