Residential properties for sale in Fermo, Italy

Sant Elpidio a Mare
4
37 properties total found
House in Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Building area consisting of five lots of about 1,000 m2 each with a wide sea view - Resident…
Price on request
Leave a request
7 room house in Lapedona, Italy
7 room house
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
Panoramic house in the historic center with sea view. Three levels in addition to the attic …
€110,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 10 rooms in Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
€220,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Massa Fermana, Italy
8 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Renovated farmhouse with land of 10 hectares as an option. Court of about 3,000 m2 fenced. G…
€230,000
Leave a request
House in Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
Area 30 000 m²
Lot of approximately three hectares with a building area of 17,500 square meters for a maxim…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house in Montottone, Italy
6 room house
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Reference number: N454 Property name: Casa Rocca Location: In village Town/City: Zo…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
Housing development partly built covering a number of residential lots with areas from 600 t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Falerone, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 350 m²
Single villa with fenced courtyard of about 2,500 square meters Unfinished ground floor with…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Apartments in the historic center under construction old brick and wooden floors Various siz…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Apartments in the historic center (n.ro 3) new structure brick and wooden floors entrance Cu…
Price on request
Leave a request
8 room house in Campofilone, Italy
8 room house
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Reference number: N806 (I) Property name: Casa Silla Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Montappone, Italy
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Brick farmhouse with 2.30 hectares of land with southern exposure. General state to be revie…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms in Falerone, Italy
9 room house with Bedrooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Renovated farmhouse (2006) on two floors with courtyard and land for about 3,000 square mete…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Apartment of 70 sqm on the first floor with elevator Living area with kitchenette bedroom be…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Building plot of 3,000 sqm with wide sea view and double access Possibility of splitting int…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms in Montappone, Italy
9 room house with Bedrooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Renovated farmhouse in the main building (to be completed the annex and the adjacent accesso…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms in Campofilone, Italy
9 room house with Bedrooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 300 m²
Casale sea of 300 sqm with dependance of 30 sqm and land of about 2.0 hectares with olive an…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 90 m²
Apartment on the 1st floor under way internally reviewing Two bath rooms day balconies area …
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room apartment in Montappone, Italy
9 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 160 m²
160 sqm apartment with 100 sqm attic garage Garage Cellar General condition excellent Servic…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
House
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Area 7 000 m²
Building plot of 7,000 square meters for a maximum volume of 270 cubic meters (more basement…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montappone, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 400 m²
In beautiful panoramic position on the outskirts of the village, this property in excellent …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 10 rooms in Lapedona, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 270 m²
Detached Semi-Detached (internally unfinished) with sales in the sea side, consisting of two…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Montappone, Italy
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Apartment with own entrance on the ground floor with living room two bedrooms bathroom (poss…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room house
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 80 m²
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house with bathroom in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room house with bathroom
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 206 m²
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Campofilone, Italy
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Newly built apartments with sea view Two bedroom bathroom living area with kitchenette Garag…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Montappone, Italy
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Farmhouse for renovation in a nice scenic location is on two floors of a good size in ancien…
Price on request
Leave a request
8 room house in Lapedona, Italy
8 room house
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
Cottage to be renovated with sea view and 800 square meters of courtyard Possibility of anne…
Price on request
Leave a request
7 room house in Montottone, Italy
7 room house
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 100 m²
House in the old town house on two floors plus small accessories and garden of 130 sqm brick…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Montottone, Italy
9 room house
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
In the center house sky land has been abandoned three-storey structure with brick and wooden…
Price on request
Leave a request

